Witcher 4's PS5 demo pushes console graphics to new heights

Months after the initial reveal of The Witcher 4 filled certain kinds of gamers with blinding rage, CD Projekt Red has returned once again to pull the curtain back on its actual gameplay. Fair warning: if you got mad about the cinematic reveal, be warned that this demo contains almost ten minutes of playing as a woman.

For everyone else, the fact that this demo is apparently running on a base PlayStation 5 is nothing short of jaw-dropping. As this game and GTA 6 have proven, there's still plenty of power to be squeezed out of these consoles that sadly probably won't be fully tapped before the end of their lifespan.

The gameplay itself is nothing too groundbreaking, mostly showing off Ciri walking around a few stunning environments and eventually getting pulled into a cutscene. The forests look frigid, the cities look bustling, and the cloth physics are nice and flappy — but at no point is a sword drawn. Still, though, if you're counting the seconds to release like I am, it's that much more to get excited about.