YouTube's chaotic cooking king returns with unhinged brownie recipe

HowToBasic is at it again, I fear. He's a YouTube institution by this point, boasting millions of subscribers and literally hundreds of simple instructional videos covering everything from cooking to electronics to personal fitness. On its surface, it seems perfectly innocent. Supremely helpful, even!

…Until the eggs come out. HowToBasic's new fudge brownie recipe starts promising enough, but takes on the distinct character of a Cronenberg movie when the eggs come out. The things he does to food strike fear into my heart, but it also makes me wonder how good of a cook he'd be if he actually tried.

It's only marginally more unhinged than his curry recipe, which also looks quite good… again, up to a point.