Beat the summer heat and save 67% on these breathable bamboo sheets

TL;DR: This bamboo sheet set is breathable, comfortable, stylish, and 67% off now.

This summer has already been a hot one and we haven't even reached the dog days yet. Unless you're willing to pay an arm and a leg for your air conditioning or electric bill from having fans run continuously, chances are you've been overheating at night. Technically you should be washing your sheets at least once a week, but the summer sweats take a few days off that number. These breathable bamboo sheets are 67% off and are hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking.

Whether you're grabbing a spare pair for when your faves are in the wash or need something to match a new comforter, these bamboo sheets are a great option. They come in 4 different colors and 4 sizes to fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick without slipping.

4-Piece Bamboo Blend Waffle Hem Sheet Set (Ivory/Twin)See Deal

The waffle hem design adds a touch of subtle elegance without going overboard and the 1800 thread count results in a luxurious, ultra-soft fabric that is fade and wrinkle-resistant.

Grab this sheet set for $25.99 and stay cool at night. You might even be able to go a few more days without having to do laundry.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.