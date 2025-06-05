Crypto influencer who fed caviar to chickens arrested in Vegas for money laundering

A Belgian crypto influencer who fed caviar to his chickens and flaunted his luxury lifestyle has been arrested in Las Vegas on money laundering charges, leaving victims seeking millions in lost investments.

Cain Ransbottyn, previously Belgium's largest pornography content provider, reinvented himself as a cryptocurrency trader who promised guaranteed returns to investors. One Flemish businessman lost €950,000 after entrusting his savings to Ransbottyn in March 2021, as reported in Belgian newspaper 7sur7.

The investor, who wishes to remain anonymous, was initially drawn in by Ransbottyn's flashy social media presence showing luxury cars, Dubai hotels, and VIP nightclubs. "In my view, he was a gifted geek in his field," the victim told 7sur7. "He promised a full repayment of the invested capital, as well as monthly interest."

After the monthly payments suddenly stopped in October 2022, Ransbottyn became unreachable. The investor later discovered his crypto wallets were empty. Having convinced three friends to invest an additional €225,000, he felt obligated to reimburse their losses from his own pocket.

The arrest comes after Ransbottyn was already convicted in 2022 for fraud and embezzlement, receiving a 15-month sentence and €8,000 fine. His extravagant posts included serving caviar to his Chinese silkie chickens, which he claimed deserved "nothing but the best."

"The fact that he may have deceived me that way – I who worked hard for twenty years, often very long days to save this money – it shattered me," the victim told 7sur7. "I had to go to a psychologist… This case completely paralyzed me."

