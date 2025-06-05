Inside American Apparel's toxic workplace culture: Netflix trailer

A buzzing retail empire of the 2000s imploded under accusations of toxic leadership and sexual harassment, as revealed in "Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel," premiering July 1 on Netflix.

The documentary, directed by Sally Rose Griffiths, chronicles how American Apparel transformed from a revolutionary fashion brand known for ethical manufacturing and provocative marketing into a cautionary tale of corporate culture gone wrong. The story unfolds through the perspectives of former employees who witnessed the company's dramatic rise and fall under CEO Dov Charney's leadership.

What started as an exciting workplace that attracted young idealistic staffers soon revealed its darker side. The film documents how Charney's management style began affecting company finances while multiple female employees came forward with sexual harassment allegations. While Charney has denied these allegations, and the lawsuits were either settled or went to arbitration, the damage to the company's reputation was severe.

The documentary is part of the "Trainwreck" anthology series that examines major public meltdowns and scandals. I'm looking forward to the one about Balloon Boy (July 15), when Colorado parents claimed their six-year-old son was trapped in a runaway homemade balloon. When it landed empty, investigators discovered it was a hoax orchestrated by the family seeking reality TV fame.

