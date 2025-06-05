Is Russia hunting down American satellites?

Maybe you've had this experience: You're walking somewhere and notice someone's been following you for five or six blocks. You cross the street. They stay right with you, getting a little closer with each step. Is it a threat? A coincidence? The United States Space Force is currently wrestling with a similar question, as a potential Russian anti-satellite weapon – designated Cosmos 2588 – appears to be approaching an American reconnaissance satellite. What's more, Ivan's brought friends with him.

From Breaking Defense:

Russia's newest satellite in its low Earth orbit (LEO) Cosmos series is in orbit near an unnamed US government satellite, according to US Space Command — further stoking suspicions that the Cosmos satellites are co-orbital anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons rather than simply neighborhood watch birds as Moscow claims. While SPACECOM did not name the US satellite being shadowed, the statement came following reports from independent astronomers that the new Cosmos 2588, launched May 23, was put into a coplanar orbit with USA 338. USA 338 is thought by experts to be one of the NRO's KH-series electro-optical spy satellites, known as the Crystal constellation.

Russia maintains that its Friendly Shark is just a candygram. It's not unusual for spacefaring nations to position watchdog satellites in LEO to monitor other countries' activities in space. These surveillance satellites typically move around as needed, pausing briefly to observe before moving on to their next target of interest. But that's not what's happening with the Russian Cosmos hardware. Two similar Russian devices are converging with Cosmos to play grab-ass with an American spy satellite (though government policy prevents confirming whether an object in low Earth orbit is operated by intelligence agencies or the military). They're creeping closer, maintaining their relative positions, and watching the American object like hawks.

So, ASAT.

The interesting development in the coming weeks or months will be whether this represents the LEO version of Russian recon and bomber elements probing NORAD airspace to test responses and detection capabilities. That's the optimistic scenario. The less optimistic outcome? Well, you can probably piece that together yourself.

Previously:

• Satellite sets distance record for weird 'spooky action' quantum communication

• Solar storm creates killer 'zombie satellite'

• First 'artisanal' satellite made from wood launched into space

• Satellite photos of North Korea's capsized new warship

• Interview with Ted Molczan, citizen satellite tracker

• Mountain of stolen bikes in man's backyard visible on Google Earth satellite image

• Listen: NASA turned ocean satellite imagery into rather lovely ambient and New Age music