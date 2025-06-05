New book uncovers radical networks that existed before the internet

Other Networks: A Radical Technology Sourcebook, by Lori Emerson, is a new book that looks at alternative communication systems that existed outside mainstream channels. The illustrated book has examples like messages bounced off the moon's surface and telegraph signals sent through barbed wire telegraph.

Emerson, who directs the Media Archaeology Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder, says " "I am not only trying to educate readers about the incredible history of networks that have disappeared in the name of 'the new,'" Emerson says. "But, maybe more importantly, I'm trying to inject a little playfulness and joy back into our sense of what's possible."

The 220-page hardcover book from Anthology Editions hits shelves this month.

