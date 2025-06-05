Tesla stock slumping for some reason, anyone got any ideas?

Just when it looked like the markets had gotten used to Trump's endless servings of tariffs with chicken and were pleased to see Elon Musk return to "work" at the companies he controls, Tesla stock is slumping again. Did something happen today? Oh, right, Trump confirmed that EV subsidies are over, Musk insinuated that Trump is a pedophile, and we just got more multiple-source reports that Musk has a severe drug abuse problem.

Shares of electric car-maker Tesla dropped more than 14% in heavy trading as the public feud between CEO Elon Musk and Trump intensified. The stock has fallen four out of the last five sessions. The company lost about $150 billion in value after Trump and Musk began their verbal war. Musk has stepped up criticism of the president's massive tax legislation in recent days, while Trump alleged Musk was upset because the bill takes away tax benefits for electric vehicle purchases.

"The fallout for Tesla stock is self-evident," said Mark Spiegel, portfolio manager at Stanphyl Capital.