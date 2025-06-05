This adorable parasite lives in your seafood

These adorable little menaces like to hide in your seafood and eat it before you do. You may have heard of Pea Crabs before, but have you seen what they look like when they're crawling around? They look like little cartoon characters, and I'd have to keep one as a pet if I found it crawling out of an oyster during a seafood dinner.

These tiny, soft-bodied crabs typically only grow a few millimeters to about one centimeter in width.They have oval-shaped bodies (hence the name "bean" or "pea" crab). They are often translucent or light-colored, and known as the smallest crab species in the world.

It may be jarring to find a surprise crab hiding in your meal, but they are completely harmless. Some people even eat pea crabs on their own as a meal. I can't get over how cute these crabs' faces are, though. They look like real-life Pokémon.

