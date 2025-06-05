"Time to drop the really big bomb — Trump is in the Epstein files," says Elon Musk

Elon Musk's cork finally blew, with a firehose of incendiary tweets spraying Donald Trump for hours this afternoon.

"Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk fired on X at around 3:20 pm, adding, "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."

Just some of his many other tweets around the same time include:

• Musk's announcement that "The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year."

The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year https://t.co/rbBC11iynE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

• A repost of Thomas Massie's complaint that lawmakers didn't have enough time to read the spending bill before the vote, with Musk adding, "Not even those in Congress who had to vote on the Big Ugly Spending Bill had time to read it!"

Not even those in Congress who had to vote on the Big Ugly Spending Bill had time to read it! https://t.co/mBOQyhQYwX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

• Reposting a team-Musk tweet that says, "President vs Elon. Who wins? My money's on Elon. Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him," to which Musk adds, "Yes."

Today's Xitter dump comes after Trump shot off a few zingers of his own, posting on Truth Social, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!" according to Axios.

Followed by, "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

The hate coming from the two miserable billionaires is no surprise to anyone. The only curiosity is how long it took for the entertainment to begin.

