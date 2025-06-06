90s Flashback – Get your weather from WeatherStar 4000+

WeatherStar is the technology the Weather Channel uses to produce its "local on the 8s" weather forecasts. The creator of WeatherStar 4000+ was motivated by nostalgia and a predilection for weather to create a web-based emulator of the version used in the 90s. While I have not fully accepted the fact that it is possible to feel nostalgia for a decade that, in my mind, is quite recent, I love this.

The WeatherStar 4000+ is very customizable, from the specific weather information displayed to toggling the cheesy music on and off. I highly recommend turning scan lines on for maximum nostalgia. Kiosk mode and other settings can be added to a permalink and bookmarked for a customized experience. My preferred weather app, Carrot Weather, has been super janky on my Macs lately, and this may take its place.

The emulator relies on the weather.gov API to function, so please don't complain to the developer if the API goes down or if, for some reason, NOAA ceases to exist. The project's readme file on Github links to another fantastic project, Weather Like it's 1999, which puts Weatherstar 4000+ in an old CRT using, of course, a Raspberry Pi.

