A new generation of liquidation stores fills its bins

There are various "Yinz Binz" out in the hinterlands of Pittsburgh I'm eager to check out: warehouses with random bins of stuff unsold by or returned to retailers. Monetized hoarding. The proprietors buy the bins in bulk, not unlike storage unit auctions, with only a general idea of what they're paying for. They may or may not do some preliminary sorting, but it mostly goes as-is into the retail warehouse. Defector's Jen Kinney spent a week hanging out at a small but typical operation on the other side of Pennsylvania: Philly's AMAZING BINZ.

Liquidators are nothing new: T.J. Maxx, Ocean State Job Lot, Nordstrom Rack. … There are middlemen like B-Stock, an eBay-like site where anyone can shop for truckloads of unwanted stuff. Influencers are buying pallets to unbox on stream, capitalizing on both the goods and the views. It's a whole universe of brokers, wholesalers, and secondhand retail all trying to claw back a little bit of money from the growing pile. That's where Amazing Binz comes in. "The goal for all the reverse logistics stuff," says Roberson, "is to keep things out of the landfill."

Here's a recent video by Colton Carlson, who runs a bin store. It's a struggle. Random inventory, thin margins, feral customers, and the golden goose is competing with you. It sounds like an extreme example of how "turnkey" businesses inevitably end up as mostly-unpleasant full-time jobs.