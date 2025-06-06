Can you hear the thud? This silent video is breaking viewers' brains

This animated electricity pole is made to look like it's playing jump rope with the other poles. Besides being a wonderful, surreal little video, there's something that commenters have noticed. This video causes an auditory illusion for some people.

Every time the pole "thuds" down on the ground, silently, I feel like I can hear it in my mind. The video has no sound at all, but the visuals cause this strange effect. I keep rewatching it, trying not to "hear it" but I can't escape the illusion.

I've spent far too much time trying to beat this trippy video at tricking my brain. It wins every time, though. I'm both creeped out and completely intrigued by this. Africa Studio

