Denver residents renew legal battle over stinky Purina pet food plant

A lawsuit filed last year against Denver's Purina pet food plant, alleging it smells terrible, was oddly dismissed and then refiled by new plaintiffs.

There is no doubt the pet food plant stinks. What's odd is the voluntary dismissal by last year's plaintiffs, followed by the immediate filing of a new lawsuit alleging the same complaints. The same firm files the latest suit, but with new plaintiffs. A brief delay and reprieve for Purina that seems out of place for the neighborhood. Why the shuffling of plaintiffs?

The lawsuit cited the pet food plant's odor control violations administered by the City and County of Denver and by the state's health department. The city issued the plant a $12,000 violation in 2021 for "repeated emissions of noxious odors" according to the lawsuit. "Rancid … like someone barfed in your backyard and then it baked in the sun and then you put a fan on the smell to keep it circulating," one neighbor is quoted as saying in the lawsuit. Records do not indicate exactly why the case was dismissed. A filing shows the parties in the case will handle their own attorney fees. As 9NEWS reported on the dismissal of Field's complaint, the same Detroit law firm that was representing him filed a new lawsuit with different neighbors. The new claim filed by Liddle Sheets P.C., appears to have many of the identical claims. Andrew Boyle, Cole Guffey, Jessica Owens-Neckien and Glory Silwedel are named as plaintiffs. An attorney from Liddle Sheets P.C. declined to comment about the dismissed and newly filed lawsuits. 9News

Previously:

• A visit to Casa Bonita restaurant in Denver

• 'Bomb cyclone' snowstorm hits Denver