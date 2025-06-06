Ditch the drama, keep the wheels, and save 37% on this e-bike

TL;DR: The Vanpowers City Vanture is a sleek, silent, belt-driven commuter e-bike with a 350W motor and up to 80 miles of range, for just $1,099 (reg. $1,749), with free shipping.

If your current commute feels like a slow crawl through a bad podcast, it's time to rethink the whole situation. Allow us to introduce you to the Vanpowers City Vanture e-bike. This beauty weighs just 34 lbs (translation: you could probably lift it without dislocating your shoulder) and cruises up to 20 mph with a whisper-quiet 350W motor.

It's not just another e-bike. It's the bike that actually shows up for you. With a sleek aluminum frame and a discreet screen that shows you speed, assist level, and battery life at a glance, it looks like it came from the future (but somehow still matches your hoodie). The Gates carbon belt drive means no greasy chains, no surprise maintenance, and no pants ruined by rogue sprockets.

The City Vanture gives you three levels of pedal assist, letting you glide when you're feeling lazy or dig in when you're pretending you still "like cardio." And if 20 miles isn't enough, there's an optional range extender that bumps you up to 80.

Built-in lights? Check. Fast charging? Yup. Accompanying app that lets you stalk your battery percentage like it's your ex on Instagram? You bet.

It's not trying to be a motorcycle. It's not trying to be a fixie. It's just a solid, smooth, smart ride that makes getting places easier—and way more fun.

It might be time for your commute to stop being a buzzkill. The City Vanture is here to upgrade your mornings, afternoons, and evenings, too (thanks to the front and rear lights).

At $1,099 with free shipping, this is a premium ride at a significant savings.

Get the City Vanture e-bike and change your whole life.

