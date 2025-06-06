"It is probably better not to drink your pee" (video)

Science has discovered that pee is not sterile, and you ought not to drink it.

This was a popular story in the Boy Scouts. If lost in the desert without water, drink your pee. The kind of stuff teens love to talk about, and probably made it into popular media like MacGyver. It was certainly peeing in the radiator that allowed the Wolverines to escape, later to defeat the Russo-Cuban invading forces.

