Lincoln Project on Trump chickening out

This ad seems sure to get under the Orange Chicken's skin.

Trump's whipsawing economic policies are doing more to embarrass him than make America anything like "great." Having earned the nickname "Taco," for Trump always chickens out, as any country that pushes back on his tariffs seems to be rewarded, folks are heaping scorn on.

Previously:

• Married to a MAGA bully? Then just vote for Harris in 'Secret' says new Lincoln Project ad (video)

• The Lincoln Project examines Trump (Impotus Americanus) through a zoologist lens

• Lincoln Project congratulates President Musk — along with his sidekick, Vice President Trump (video)

• New Lincoln project ad says Trump is a 'weak, shaky, unfit president'