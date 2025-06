Online archive of vintage computer manuals

The Manx Catalog archives computer manuals, and there are a great many to be found there: "22165 manuals, 10104 of which are online, at 61 websites." It's an archive of archives!

Some interesting gaps. I would hazard that the manuals that came with the 8-bit Commodores and ZX Spectrum were especially important historically in terms of turning humans into computer users. But I suppose they're also not remotely endangered or obscure!

