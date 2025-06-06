Pittsburgh in Microsoft Flight Simulator

America's finest city has, at long last, been given detail and presence in Microsoft Flight Simulator, thanks to the work of Dfflyer. Compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and 2024, the expansion pack includes 120 handcrafted buildings, 21 bridges, detailed stadiums and a functional Duquesne Incline. It also includes enhanced night lighting and general texture improvements to the region.

The base world is generated automatically by Microsoft Flight Simulator, but it uses Photogrammetry for the buildings, which is great for automation but not the best quality. So I, along with handful of other 3D artists, modeled 140+ buildings and bridges in a 3D modeling software called Blender, then textured them in Adobe Substance Painter, and finally placed them in the simulator. Here's a video that explains that process https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-x8YP_ANag&t=49s

Relevant critique from locals already in: "I did not see one parking chair in the street. Immersion broken."

