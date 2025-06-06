Perhaps Moscow wants free Starlink? It certainly can't be for the awesome pickup truck designs.

First deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov has made it clear that should Elon need to flee the United States, Russia will provide him a haven. Fighting over Trump's budget erupted into a dramatic and perhaps dramatized schism between two men rumored to need diapers. Rumors of Trump's incontinence have plagued him for years, while Musk's spring from a recent New York Times article, and his pants.

Dmitry Novikov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, made the comments to Russian state news outlet TASS. "I think that Musk has a completely different game, [so] he will not need any political asylum, although if he did, Russia, of course, could provide it," Novikov said, in remarks translated from Russian. Newsweek

Theater to distract us from something else.

