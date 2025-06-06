Wacom's new Cintiq pen displays closer to pro lineup specs

Wacom's updated Cintiq pen displays look more like tablets than ever, losing most of the bezel and much of the older models' thickness. There are three cuts: a 16-inch one for $700, a 24-inch one for $1300, and a 24-inch touchscreen variant for $1500. At first blush they look a lot like the much-pricier Cintiq Pros.

The color gamut is wider than the last-gen models, according to the spec sheet, covering all of sRGB and 99% of DCI-P3. The pixel resolution is up, too, from 1080 lines to 1600 on the 16-inch model and 1440 lines on the 24-inch models. The displays have 12ms latency, down by half, putting it close to Apple's iPad Pro, claimed at 9ms, and the 10ms Wacom specifies for its pro lineup.

It comes with Wacom Pro Pen 3, offering 8,192 pressure levels, 60° tilt support and programmable side-switches

The flat design with a clean, modern profile supports versatile working angles. Both models are slimmer than their predecessors—the Cintiq 24, for example, is nearly half the thickness of the previous 22" model at just 21mm—making them easier to fit into a variety of workspaces. A fanless design ensures quiet operation and helps users stay focused during long creative sessions, without overheating.</blockquote

There's nothing wrong with my elderly Intuos Pro but I think I might just have to find something wrong with it now.