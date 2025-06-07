Master Windows 11 Pro with this all-in-one $25 bundle

TL;DR: Make the most out of Windows 11 Pro with the Microsoft Windows 11 Pro + The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course, now for just $24.99 (reg. $237).

In need of a productivity boost this summer? Give your PC a total overhaul with this Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course bundle. It outfits your device with the latest operating system while teaching you how to take advantage of its new features. And right now, you can get it all for just $24.99 (reg. $237).

Unlock new features and learn to use them with this Windows 11 Pro bundle

Windows 11 Pro is designed with the modern user in mind, offering features that help you tackle a long workday or a hefty to-do list with ease. From a seamless interface and snap layouts to enhanced voice typing and a smarter, faster search experience, there are numerous perks you'll notice right away.

You'll get access to an AI assistant right on your desktop. Copilot, powered by OpenAI, can answer your questions, generate images, and even give you code suggestions. You'll also enjoy improved cybersecurity thanks to biometric logins, smart app control, encrypted authentication, and advanced antivirus defenses.

Once Windows 11 Pro is installed, master it with The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course. This 10-hour course, taught by Eduonic Learning Solutions, is packed with instruction designed to turn you from a beginner into a Windows 11 power user.

Revamp an old PC with the Microsoft Windows 11 Pro + The Essential Windows 11 Pro Course, now for just $24.99 (reg. $237).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.