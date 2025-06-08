Switch from typing to touch with this $75 Chromebook

TL;DR: Looking for a laptop that won't break the bank? This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook is just $74.99 (reg. $475.99).

If you're in the market for a laptop that's actually affordable, look no further than this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook. Not only will it go easy on your wallet, but it also offers total versatility with touchscreen capabilities.

Right now, you can save $400 on this dependable device and snag one for just $74.99.

Powerful enough for daily tasks, easy on your wallet

This Lenovo Chromebook was designed for flexibility, featuring an ample 11.6-inch display with an anti-glare finish to go easy on your eyes. It's even touchscreen, for when you're sick of your mouse and keyboard.

This Lenovo features built-in fast CPU performance, 4GB of RAM to handle all your daily tasks, and 32GB of onboard storage for local file storage. And Chrome OS gives you access to your favorite Google-integrated apps.

If you're wondering why you're scoring a $400 discount, it's due to this model's grade B refurbished rating. That means it may have light cosmetic signs of use, like small scratches or scuffs, but it's been tested to work like new. So you'll get big savings without sacrificing performance.

Right now, this multi-tasking device Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook can be yours for just $74.99 (reg. $475.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.