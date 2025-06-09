Documentary reveals untold story of 12 American POWs killed in Hiroshima bombing

A Hiroshima survivor spent decades tracking down families of American POWs who died in the atomic bombing, making peace through memory and shared grief. This remarkable story comes to Japan House Los Angeles in the documentary Paper Lanterns.

The film follows Shigeaki Mori, who witnessed the bombing as a child and later discovered that 12 American prisoners of war were among those killed on August 6, 1945. Mori dedicated his life to documenting their stories and connecting with their families.

Director Barry Frechette captures how Mori's quest for reconciliation transcended national boundaries. The documentary has resonated with international audiences, screening at both the United Nations and World Trade Organization. The 80th anniversary screening at Japan House Los Angeles will feature a post-film discussion with Frechette and producer Nobuko Saito Cleary.

The story shows how individual acts of compassion can heal historical wounds. "Paper Lanterns reminds us that in the face of unimaginable tragedy, our shared humanity prevails," says Japan House Los Angeles in their announcement of the screening. Register here to attend the screening on June 21, 2025.

Previously:

• How Japanese-style business culture applies to today's new 'business normal'