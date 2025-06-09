Felt and Fury: incredible upcoming game puts a sad orphan Muppet in the boxing ring

In a fusion of digital gaming and puppet artistry, Sans Strings Studio has created something extraordinary: real-time digital puppetry that looks absolutely incredible. Their newly announced game, Felt That: Boxing, revealed at Summer Game Fest, stands apart from anything else in gaming. Rather than traditional game graphics, it presents itself as an off-brand Muppet show, featuring legally-distinct-from-Muppets puppets rendered in digital form.

The story follows Ezra "Fuzz-E" Wright, who must compete in the "Tournament of a Million Punches" to save his childhood orphanage from demolition. Our fuzzy hero will undoubtedly get his stuffing knocked out repeatedly on his journey to tournament glory. To prepare, Ezra builds his skills through quirky minigames like dodging flying toast and plunging toilets.

The developers have created digital puppets that look and move like real puppets, incorporating the classic Kermit flail into the game:

The boxing mechanics are intentionally ridiculous, favoring fun over precision, puppets limbs flailing about with an insane sense of chaos.

Will you help Ezra save his friends? I mean, look at them. I have never added something to my wishlist so fast in my life. I cannot wait to play this.

Image: YouTube / Sans Strings Studio

Here is some additional footage showing off some other puppets. Sans Strings is doing some revolutionary stuff here. I'm looking forward to Felt That: Boxing and whatever they do after that.

Previously:

• The Muppets' version of Bohemian Rhapsody remains one of the best covers of all time

• Prince meets The Muppets (1997)

• 1950s Muppets threaten you to drink Wilkins Coffee or die

• You can finally watch the 1987 Henson Holiday special, complete with original commercials

• Ben Vereen, and some Muppets, sing one of my favorite tunes