Grotbox is a cheap mono monitor for your music mixes

People who master music need to know how a track will sound everywhere: not just on high-end stereos, but in cars, on tinny laptops and mall toilets. In addition to fancy flat-response monitors, then, every studio contains at least one nasty little mono speaker. Thanks to capitalism, even this niche has become expensive: what otherwise gets installed in the ceiling at McDonalds might command hundreds of dollars as a standalone product. Enter the Grotbox: it's a $25 piece of crap, but its crappiness is specified.

The term 'grotbox' has long been used to describe a mono* studio monitor with limited frequency range, ideal at highlighting issues in production, mixing and mastering sessions. We present the definitive grotbox. You will receive a free, premium, sample pack with your purchase. USB powered / active 3.5mm jack audio connection / Small footprint: 8.5cm x 8.5 x 8 / Dedicated volume control / 120cm lead (splits at 60cm)

It comes in black, gray, blue or red and they'll throw in a stereo-to-mono summing adapter for another $21. To be unappetizingly clear, these are fit for purpose but whatever Logitech sells at the same price will sound more satisfying if you just want cheap speakers.

Grotbox [grotbox.com]