Los Angeles man lectures National Guard soldiers with painful truth: "Our president laughs at you" (video)

A Los Angeles protestor confronted a group of armed National Guard soldiers over the weekend, reminding them of Donald Trump's disdain for the military. He then asked, "Do you think anyone in the White House giving you these commands gives a f*ck about you?"

"You should be standing here with us! You're on the wrong side of history," the man, who looks to be in his early 30s, shouted at dozens of troops facing a crowd of protestors. "We know you've got a job to do, but you took an oath to the Constitution, not to the fascists in the White House."

"Think about what you're doing now. Think about what this means, coming into our community," he continued. "You think anyone in the White House sending you these commands gives a f*ck about you? Not one of them do! They laugh at you. Our president laughs at you. He calls you fools!"

"He said the people who died overseas in the military were chumps. That's who you're defending right now," the man added, before asking the soldiers if invading U.S. communities is the kind of world they wanted for their children. "You can answer me! Is it this?" (See video below, posted by The Tennessee Holler.)

Before the troops arrived, the LA protests against immigration raids were overwhelmingly peaceful, with the LAPD even praising the protests in a statement on June 7th, which said, in part, "Today, demonstrations across the City of Los Angeles remained peaceful, and we commend all those who exercised their First Amendment rights responsibly."

But, as expected, violence erupted and escalated on Saturday and Sunday after the lawless president went over Governor Gavin Newsom's head to send about 300 National Guard soldiers into Los Angeles. Newsom called Trump's actions "illegal and immoral" and said, via CBS News, that "California will be taking him to court." Good luck with that.

🔥 "You're on the wrong side of history. You should be standing here with us… you took an oath to the constitution, not the fascists in the White House— he's laughing at you… You're tough behind your masks & fatigues, but how do you feel on the inside?" 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/imb0pX7un7 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 9, 2025

