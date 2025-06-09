MacOS Tahoe 26 is neither Ultra or Max

Also failing to earn cool branding S, Pro, or Mini, and abandoning its revision number, this new macOS is differentiated by year. There will be no Sweet 16 for macOS—all hail Tahoe 26.

So long macOS Sequoia, hello macOS Tahoe 26. Apple's next desktop operating system will feature the company's Liquid Glass UI, but at this point, it doesn't look like there will be any truly transformative features like last year's iPhone mirroring. But hey, at least Apple isn't trying to make us excited about widgets again. Just like the rest of Apple's new software, Tahoe's version number has also been updated to reflect the upcoming year — previously, we expected it to be macOS 16. While that may take some getting used to, it's easier than trying to remember the different version numbers across Apple's platforms.