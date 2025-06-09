Psychiatrist uses ecstasy to teach narcissists empathy

A Seattle psychiatrist is trying to treat narcissism with MDMA. Dr. Alexa Albert has launched the first-ever clinical trial using everyone's favorite club drug to treat personality disorders. As reported in The Microdose newsletter, she's betting that MDMA's empathy-inducing properties might help these self-obsessed specimens actually care about other humans.

Because you can't trust a narcissist to accurately report their own levels of narcissism, she's asking family members to rate whether the narcissists become less insufferable after treatment.

The trial will treat twelve participants with a combination of therapy and pharmaceutical-grade MDMA. Not the stepped-on garbage Chad from accounting scored at Burning Man, mind you, but the kind Sasha Shulgin would be proud of.

Unfortunately, between Trump's tariffs, regulatory red tape, and corporate reshuffling, getting pure MDMA has been a bureaucratic nightmare worthy of a DOGE staffer on ketamine.

Look on the bright side though – if this works, we might finally have a cure for tech bros, reality TV stars, and that one friend who won't stop posting selfies from their life-changing ayahuasca retreat in Bali.

