Relooted: take back stolen African artifacts in an indie game for PC and XBox

Relooted is an Afro-futurist heist game where you take back artifacts that mysteriously found their way to European collections in the 19th and 20th centuries. Coming soon to Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X|S, it features 70 real-life items. For example, the screenshot below features the Kabwe skull—human remains that London's Natural History Museum always has an excuse to not return to Zambia. In the near-future world of Relooted, the artifacts have been loaned to private collectors to evade legal obligations stipulating the return of artifacts on public display. This is where you come in—literally.

You'll coordinate a crew of repatriating vigilante-thieves operating out of a hidden base in South Africa. From there, you'll select which artifacts to reacquire from Western collections abroad, so that you can restore them to the nations where they were first taken. Those heists will consist of three phases: In the first, you'll scope out the facility where your target artifact is kept, mapping out cameras and security features you'll have to navigate. In phase two, you'll prowl the premises, avoiding raising any alerts as you carefully construct an exit route by pushing objects and practicing your imminent escape. And then, of course, there's phase three, where you'll grab the artifact, trigger the alarm, and run your escape route in (hopelessly) flawless fashion before security forces descend.

Nab the Kabwe skull, taken from Zambia in the 1920s.

Relooted [Steam]