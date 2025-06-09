RIP: Funk's legendary Sly Stone dies at 82 (video)

Sly Stone, the legendary singer and frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, has died at age 82.

Born Sylvester Stewart, the incredible funk pioneer rose to fame with hit after hit in the 1960s and '70s, including "Everyday People," "Family Affair," "Thank You," and "Dance to the Music."

Stone died after a long struggle with lung disease and other health issues, his family said in a statement. "Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family," the statement said, via NBC News.

"Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable," his family added. "We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music."

Here's a great video of the band from 1969, posted by btpuppy2. I wish I could travel back in time.

From NBC News: Sly and the Family Stone formed in California in 1966 and went on to top pop and R&B charts with songs like "Everyday People" and "Dance to the Music." The band was led by the multi-instrumentalist Stone and also featured his brother Freddie on guitar and his sister Rose, who played the keyboard and contributed to vocals. Cynthia Robinson played the trumpet, Greg Errico the drums and Jerry Martini the saxophone, and bassist and vocalist Larry Graham completed the lineup. "Dance to the Music" was chosen for the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "500 Songs That Shaped Rock" and Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Songs of All Time." The seven-member, interracial and mixed-gender band blended elements of jazz, soul, gospel and rock, and it has been credited with helping bring funk to the mainstream.

And from NPR News: By age 8, Stone was recording gospel music with his siblings, Freddie, Rose and Vaetta as The Stewart Four. You can hear Stone as a child belting out "On the Battlefield of the Lord" on a single they recorded in 1952. He was still in grade school when a friend misspelled 'Sylvester' as "Sly." The nickname stuck. By age 11, Stone became proficient in keyboards, guitar, bass, and drums. In high school, he'd formed a multi-racial doo-wop group, The Viscaynes, which recorded some singles in Los Angeles. … Stone and his brother Freddie merged their own bands together in 1966 to form Sly & the Family Stone. In it, women – notably – were not just vocalists but also played instruments, a rarity for the era. And it included both Black and white musicians. … "We knew something magical was happening. I think after we realized that it was a sea of people in front of us," Sly's sister, Rose Stone, told NPR in 2007. "It was about 5:00 AM when we went on. It was dark, and we were playing our best… And the sun started to come up and all of a sudden all we could see was just a sea of people. I think it was like an apex of our group."

