This parasite blog will make you forget all your real-life problems

If your day is feeling lackluster, you may just need a simple visit to the Daily Parasite blog. Nothing spices up your day like learning about a new flesh-eating parasite you never knew existed. Worrying about deadly parasites is a great distraction from the real problems in your life, and this blog is here to help you achieve that.

Parasite of the Day is my new favorite form of escapism. Why waste time worrying about taking my car to the shop or making an appointment for a Real ID when I can occupy my mind with Tongue Worms, or with Gibellula agroflorestalis — a parasite that transforms spiders into immobile white statues?

The site doesn't actually post daily, updating instead every other week or so. This is honestly the perfect amount of time to obsess over one parasite at a time. Just as the anxieties about a particular parasite begin to fade from your mind, you'll be supplied with a fresh one to fill the void.



