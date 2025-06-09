Trailer for season 3 of Strange New Worlds

The finest crew in Starfleet is heading out for a third season and here's the trailer. Strange New Worlds hits screens again on July 17, with new episodes dropping on a weekly basis as Sha Ka Ree intended.

In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

I've lost track of all the Star Trek going on (and a lot of Star Wars too, for that matter) but this show's been exceptionally good.

