Trump encourages arrest of Gov. Gavin Newsom: "I would do it" (video)

When asked by Fox News if border czar Tom Homan should arrest Gov. Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump answered like a true fascist.

"Should he do it?" reporter Peter Doocy asked the president today, to which Trump replied, "I would do it, if I were Tom. I think it's great." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Of course, there is no evidence that Newsom committed any crimes while defending the immigration-raid protests over the weekend. But every fascist ruler before Trump has arrested their political opponents, with Hitler taking only one month in office to do so. Thus, at this point, the authoritarian president might be feeling a bit behind schedule.

This comes after Homan threatened Gov. Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass yesterday, telling reporters he would arrest them if they "cross the line," according to The Hill, and that he would "ask DOJ to prosecute" if need be.

Doocy: Gavin Newsom is daring Tom Homan to come and arrest him. Should he do it?



Trump: I would do it if I were Tom. Gavin likes the publicity pic.twitter.com/eYR80G1rX6 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2025

