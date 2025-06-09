Which Zelda town would be the best to live in?

So, you're finally fulfilling the dream of your 12-year-old self and moving to Hyrule. Congratulations! Before you spend all your hard-earned Rupees on a new house, though, you should probably think about where you want to put down roots… Deku roots. I'm all out of Zelda jokes already.

Regardless, I love in-depth analysis of game worlds for no reason, and this ranking of the towns in the Legend of Zelda series by livability definitely counts.

Maybe you like the sleepy countryside vibes of Twilight Princess' Ordon Village… just don't get too attached to any kids you might have in your new life. Skyloft is fun too, as long as you don't sleepwalk. Really, there's no perfect option in a realm constantly menaced by a giant evil pig and the weird silent twink his destiny is tied to.