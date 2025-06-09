Your all-in-one coding workshop awaits, and now it's just $28 for life

TL;DR: Make coding easier with a lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, now just $27.97 through July 20.

Whether you want to be a full-fledged software developer or just handle your own coding, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is here to help you improve. This tool can help you create software, websites, apps, and more, and right now it's just $27.97 (reg. $499) through July 20.

Say goodbye to bugs and hello to smooth sailing

Think of Microsoft Visual Studio Professional as a workshop for programmers. It has everything developers need in one easy spot — from code editors to debugging tools and design features. That makes it easier to focus on the actual creation of apps, websites, or software systems.

This 64-bit IDE comes equipped with built-in integrations and helpful tools to tackle your projects, so you can write, edit, and debug right on the same platform. It even lets you build across languages — so you can work with C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, and more — and offers IntelliCode, an auto-complete for coding.

If you're collaborating with a team, CodeLens lets you easily track recent changes, see who made them, view tests, and check commit history, giving you a clear picture of your entire codebase.

Get your own lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows for just $27.97 now through July 20.

