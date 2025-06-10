Death Stranding 2 —a walking simulator that's more than walking

Veteran game developer Hideo Kojima might just be the weirdest, most self-indulgent person at such a high level of that industry, but his art speaks for itself. Death Stranding is one of my favorite games of all time, and with its sequel now just weeks away, Kojima seems to be treating its rollout more like a movie premiere than anything else.

Case in point: renting out the entire Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles for something called a "Game Premiere" — a bit of a misnomer, given that the release date is still June 26. While there are quite a few behind-the-scenes tidbits from Kojima himself, composer Woodkid, and the cast members that could be bothered to show up (notably no Norman Reedus), the highlight was the first live gameplay demo since the game's reveal.

Kojima seems to be doing everything his power to prove that DS2 isn't just a walking simulator, showing off everything from exploration to boss fights to a reimagining of the first game's war segments. The environments are stunning, obviously, but what grabbed me most was the way they evolve and change around Sam as he traverses them. Weather, time of day, and even natural disasters like avalanches have a tangible impact on traversal rather than just being screen filters, adding a new layer to the pulse-pounding package-delivering action. (I'm only kind of sarcastic about that).

If you hated the last game, this "premiere" probably won't convince you — but for those who are into his games, even Kojima's more ego-stroking moves like this are enough to excite.