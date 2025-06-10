Hacks scene-stealer Megan Stalter leads in new Lena Dunham rom-com (Trailer)

If you're a fellow fan Megan Stalter's performance as the hilariously incompetent assistant Kayla on HBO's Hacks, I've got good news — she's taking center stage in Lena Dunham's upcoming Netflix series Too Much, premiering July 10. (Watch the trailer.)

The series stars Stalter as Jessica, a mid-thirties New York workaholic who flees to London after a devastating breakup, planning to live "like a Bronte sister" in self-imposed isolation. Those plans quickly unravel when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), "a walking series of red flags" with whom she forms an "unusual connection."

The series presents itself as "an ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is."

The ensemble cast includes Andrew Scott, Jennifer Saunders, Kit Harington, Rita Ora, and Jessica Alba. They join an already stacked lineup featuring Richard E. Grant, Naomi Watts, Stephen Fry, Emily Ratajkowski, and many others.

Created by Girls co-creator Lena Dunham (who also writes and directs) and Luis Felber, series seems poised to blend Dunham's characteristic sharp observations about relationships with fish-out-of-water comedy and cross-cultural romantic entanglements.

For fans of Stalter's singular comedic talents, seeing her step into a leading role is particularly exciting.

Mark your calendars for July 10th when all episodes drop on Netflix.





