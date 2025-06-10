Horror fan-fiction based on the columns of Adrian Chiles

Adrian Chiles is a Guardian columnist noted for the heartwarming mundanity of his travails (His latest: "I knew everyone would hate my mustard shorts. That didn't stop me buying them.") Though a 58-year-old constipated Hobbit, he has become an emotional support animal for highly-online Americans. Truth flows from his measured nescience and tolerant ire; he is a model of the perfect Briton. Chiles aficionados will surely be delighted, then, to read horror fan-fiction inspired by the form and formatting of his brief essays. Meet Adrian Chills.
The series is by screenwriter Steven Sheil. The Guardian's distinctive op-ed look (long-famed for its gormless headlines) is replicated by Jeanie Finlay.