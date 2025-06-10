How Tyranosaurus Rex illustrations have evolved (video)

From the earliest known illustration of T. Rex to today, the science, history, and logic behind depicting the beast is awesome.

Starting with a very incomplete set of bones from a single animal, we've learned a fantastic amount about T. Rex. From very good, but pretty wild guesses, to upsizing the iguana — this video takes you through the history of rediscovering one of the most famous prehistoric monsters.

Previously:

• Company markets 'T. Rex leather' made with fossilized collagen

• Life-size animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames at dinosaur theme park

• Why the T-Rex has tiny arms