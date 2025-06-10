Marvel's answer to Street Fighter looks absolutely stunning

Now that Marvel Rivals has swept through and eaten Overwatch's lunch, it only makes sense that someone at Disney has a vested interest in keeping that momentum going.

Hero shooters are not enough: Marvel has set its sights on the fighting game genre next with MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a classic 2D fighter developed by Arc System Works of Guilty Gear fame. ASW specializes in stylish, over-the-top action and slick visual design, and even just getting to see their reinterpretations of classic Marvel character designs is a treat in and of itself.

It's anyone's guess what genre Marvel will take on (and take over) next. I'm holding out hope for a Life is Strange clone all about Black Widow coming of age in a sleepy Oregon town that literally no one buys.