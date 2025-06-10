Neurologist reveals: Learning piano at 40 changed her brain

Want to protect your brain? Learn something hard, says a top neurologist who took up piano in her 40s.

Dr. Lara V. Marcuse, codirector of Mount Sinai's Epilepsy Program, discovered an unexpected path to brain health when she secretly borrowed her son's piano lesson book one night. "I'm a 1980s New York City club kid. I grew up on a steady diet of house music, and I never liked classical," she told Self magazine. Seven years later, she's still playing – not because she's particularly skilled, but because it challenges her brain in vital ways.

The science behind this approach is compelling. Learning difficult new skills creates and strengthens neural pathways, potentially protecting against cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease. Musical training specifically engages multiple brain regions simultaneously, improving brain plasticity and memory function. A 2021 review in Frontiers in Neuroscience found that performing music enhances brain adaptability and creates lasting structural changes.

The key isn't mastery – it's consistency and challenge. "Just try to do it frequently, and don't do it for very long," Marcuse explains. Even a few minutes of practice counts. Whether it's learning a language, taking up painting, or trying tai chi, the activity must stretch your cognitive abilities. A 2020 study showed that frequent engagement in challenging hobbies decreases cognitive impairment and depression in older adults.

"Everything you do to protect your brain is going to make your life better," says Marcuse, who finds that piano practice adds "beauty and hope" to her demanding schedule.

