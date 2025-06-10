Pet Names: a card game to inspire adorable nicknames

Pet Names is a "game of endearments" from Ami Baio, creator of several successful games, and Andy Baio, founder of the XOXO festival in Portland among other things.

Have you ever called someone a cute nickname that popped into your head because they're most definitely a little carefree cookie? A sweet napping panda? A surprising sunshine troublemaker?

Yes, the deck comes in that plushie, which is named Charlie. Once I have my new nickname (a photo of the deck, below, suggests I might earn choice sobriquets such as "captain wildflower" or "earnest perceptive rainbow") I can keep my EDC in it!

One box with illustrations by the most magical talented cupcake, Kristine Evans

400 mini word cards

One rule booklet

One plush fox bag called Charlie

Pet Names [Kickstarter]