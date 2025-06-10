Terrifying footage shows cruise ship vs Drake Passage's monster waves

The Drake Passage is the body of water located between the southern tip of South America and the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula. It's known for being one of the most treacherous stretches of ocean in the world. Just watching this cruise ship venture through the Drake Passage almost made me seasick.

The passengers on this ship were faced with 40 foot waves that violently rocked them back and forth. You can see the waves smashing against the glass windows of the ship in the video, and it looks pretty scary. I would have been holding on for dear life!

The video also features an interview with a travel blogger who speaks about the moment things went from being fun to scary. She also says that despite this 48 hour experince of giant waves rocking the ship, she'd go on this cruise again. Personally, I think I'd need to go to therapy after living through 48 hours of these giant waves.



