Why we stopped talking about acid rain

As a young Gen Xer, I expected to die in quicksand if acid rain or a nuclear war didn't kill me first. Oh, the good old days!

I remember an experiment in grade school where we collected rain and had a blonde girl wash her hair with it. I forget what happened, and it wasn't nearly as dramatic as other science experiments. I think she may have given it a greenish tint. Science, however, has helped us understand and contain acid rain.

Previously:

• Reengineering Earth to stop climate change

• Meet the scientific storytellers who can make the public afraid of anything—for a price