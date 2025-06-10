World's smallest park in Japan is the size of four sheets of paper

This tiny park in Nagaizumi, Shizuoka, Japan is only 370 sq in. That's about the size of 4 sheets of printer paper. Although other tiny parks have claimed to be the smallest, Guinness World Records recently gave this park official recognition as the tiniest.

This tiny park was built back in 1988, and people are glad that it's finally being recognized. Featuring both sculptures and greenery, this park has it all. Even if it's only large enough for insects to run around in, this park is a true gem.

This seems like a must-see attraction if you're in Nagaizumi. I love that people have been maintaining and caring for this cute park for many decades now. Tiny versions of big things brings me so much joy.

