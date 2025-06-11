Brian Wilson dead at 82

Brian Wilson, the famed co-founder of the Beach Boys, is dead at 82.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," his family posted on his Instagram page. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

After his band's groundbreaking success in the 1960s, Wilson pioneered new production techniques and a more sophisticated approach to songwriting, establishing a friendly rivalry with The Beatles and imposing a lasting legacy on rock and experimental music. The creative force behind landmark Beach Boys' albums Pet Sounds (1966) and Smile—famously unfinished until 2004—his complex harmonies revolutionized the charts. Wilson received accolades including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, multiple Grammy Awards, and a Kennedy Center Honor; he reportedly suffered from a neurocognitive disorder toward the end of his life.

Previously:

