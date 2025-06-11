LAPD officer declares he is shooting a protester because he feels like it

This very agitated-looking LAPD officer seems unfit to be on duty. Beyond being hyper-vigilant and having obscured his identifying marks, this individual appears to be hunting for someone to shoot. Unable to do so, he announces he will instead shoot a protester who is annoying him, and does.

VIDEO

Those "less lethal" rounds are less lethal in a "it'll probably just hurt you badly, perhaps permanently" way. These are peaceful protests. While Mayor Bass tells the world the LAPD is just there to prevent lawlessness, the sad truth is that they just like cracking heads. Los Angeles is at a level of distraction and violence far below that of a basketball championship. The military presence in LA is pure theater. There was no reason to shoot this guy, and I hope we hear about the Officer's prosecution later.

