Musk bends the knee: "I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump"

After leaving his vague but powerful White House role last week, Elon Musk went on an online tear, insinuating that President Donald Trump was a pedophile, attacking his policies and threatening to cut off access to the International Space Station. Within days, though, he is back at heel.

"I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," he wrote on his website.

Musk's return to the fold was signaled over the last few days by his deletion of the critical postings, which included a call for Trump's impeachment. The South African billionaire had also said Trump was ungrateful and only won last year's election thanks to him; Musk spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars on pro-Trump messaging in the campaign's final weeks.

Trump said that Musk had "lost his mind," that "their relationship is over," and that he has "no interest in mending ties."

The New York Times reported recently that Musk has a drug problem severe enough to result in, quote, "bladder issues" associated with ketamine abuse.

Most Republicans have called for the two men to reconcile. While Democrats have watched the feud unfold.

The bottom line appears to be that it would be easy for Trump to marginalize the techbro crowd, tank Tesla stock (the source of Musk's wealth) or worse.

Democrats who made a show of schmoozing Musk in hopes he would buy them instead now look particularly foolish and unprincipled. Conversely, those who made a point of not doing so have been quickly vindicated.