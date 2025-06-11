Office 2024—classic apps, fresh features, and no subscription guilt

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote) for Mac or PC as a one-time purchase—just $129.97 (reg. $149.99).

Microsoft Office 2024 Home is here, and unlike your streaming subscriptions, it won't keep asking for money every month. It's a one-time purchase—meaning you pay $129.97, install it on your Mac or PC, and it just works. No subscriptions, no nags, no "Your free trial has expired" messages popping up mid-task. Just good, clean document-editing joy.

Inside this refreshingly commitment-free package? The latest full desktop versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote—all sharpened up with better AI tools, more intuitive navigation, and built-in collaboration features that let you co-author in real-time (perfect for passive-aggressively editing your family's vacation budget spreadsheet).

Word has AI-powered smart suggestions. Excel is now basically a spreadsheet psychic with dynamic arrays and data visualizations that don't make your brain hurt. PowerPoint lets you record presentations with captions, so even your remote meetings can feel a little more relaxing And OneNote? Still criminally underrated for organizing everything from actual study notes to "recipes I'll totally cook someday."

And because this license is tied to your Microsoft account (not your device), you can reinstall it if you ever upgrade your machine. You get everything you need, nothing you don't, and no ongoing costs to haunt you like that gym membership you forgot to cancel in 2019.

Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2024 for Mac or PC while it's just $129.97 (reg. $149.99).

Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC: One-Time Purchase

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.